Xhaka stripped of Arsenal captaincy

Unai Emery has confirmed striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will take the armband instead.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 8:49 PM
41 minutes ago 2,532 Views 5 Comments
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka
GRANIT XHAKA HAS been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy following his angry confrontation with fans.

Switzerland midfielder Xhaka reacted to ironic cheers and then jeers when he was substituted against Crystal Palace last month, appearing to shout expletives in the direction of the supporters before sarcastically applauding. He then removed his shirt while leaving the field and headed straight down the tunnel.

The 27-year-old, who has not played for Arsenal since and is not in the Gunners’ squad for Wednesday’s Europa League clash with Vitoria SC, had been named his club’s captain in September following a player vote.

However, head coach Unai Emery has confirmed Xhaka will no longer captain Arsenal and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will take the armband instead.

“I have spoken to Granit and he is no longer one of the captains in the group,” Emery said at a news conference to preview Wednesday’s clash.

Aubameyang is not in the squad to face Vitoria, so it is unclear who will captain Arsenal for the game.

