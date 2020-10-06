BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 6 October 2020
Advertisement

Xherdan Shaqiri becomes third Liverpool player to test positive for coronavirus

Shaqiri follows club colleagues Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane in returning positive tests.

By Press Association Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 11:06 AM
12 minutes ago 362 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5225086
The forward had travelled for international duty with Switzerland.
The forward had travelled for international duty with Switzerland.
The forward had travelled for international duty with Switzerland.

XHERDAN SHAQIRI HAS become the third Liverpool player in a week to test positive for coronavirus.

The 28-year-old had travelled to Switzerland for a friendly against Croatia, and Nations League games against Spain and Germany, but will now not be involved as he is self-isolating, the Swiss Football Association has announced.

Last Tuesday the Reds’ new signing Thiago Alcantara tested positive for Covid-19 and on Friday forward Sadio Mane also went into self-isolation after his positive test.

“Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19. In consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation,” said a statement from the Switzerland Football Association.

“The strict protective measures and requirements of UEFA for national teams in accordance with the ‘UEFA return to play protocol’ have been strictly adhered to since the move began.

“Based on this, clarifications are currently under way with the local health authorities about how to proceed.”

Liverpool had hoped to offload Shaqiri, who has been limited to just 82 minutes of action since 11 January – 75 minutes of which came in the Carabao Cup at Lincoln – because of injury, in the recent transfer window but interest from a couple of Italian clubs failed to materialise into an acceptable bid.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie