Yamal one of six Spain players in Euro 2024 team of tournament

EURO 2024 WINNERS SPAIN have six players, including 17-year-old star Lamine Yamal, in the team of the tournament unveiled by UEFA on Tuesday.

Yamal is joined by fellow forward Nico Williams in front of an all-Spanish midfield of Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo and Rodri, and left-back Marc Cucurella.

Right-back Kyle Walker is the only player from England, who lost 2-1 in Sunday’s final, in the lineup.

The defence is completed by France centre-back William Saliba and Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji, while France goalkeeper Mike Maignan also gets the nod.

Host nation Germany’s sole representative is forward Jamal Musiala.

The team was selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel.

