Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Lamine Yamal. Alamy Stock Photo
So Much So Young

Yamal one of six Spain players in Euro 2024 team of tournament

Kyle Walker is the only English representation on the team.
4.15pm, 16 Jul 2024
1.3k
2

EURO 2024 WINNERS SPAIN have six players, including 17-year-old star Lamine Yamal, in the team of the tournament unveiled by UEFA on Tuesday.

Yamal is joined by fellow forward Nico Williams in front of an all-Spanish midfield of Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo and Rodri, and left-back Marc Cucurella.

Right-back Kyle Walker is the only player from England, who lost 2-1 in Sunday’s final, in the lineup.

The defence is completed by France centre-back William Saliba and Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji, while France goalkeeper Mike Maignan also gets the nod.

Host nation Germany’s sole representative is forward Jamal Musiala.

The team was selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel.

©AFP

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie