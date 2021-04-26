BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 26 April 2021
Advertisement

Former France winger Huget's career potentially over after Achilles tear

Huget suffered the injury during the weekend’s Top 14 win over Racing 92.

By AFP Monday 26 Apr 2021, 5:35 PM
1 hour ago 2,107 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5420675
Huget played the last of his 62 Tests at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Image: Adam Davy
Huget played the last of his 62 Tests at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Huget played the last of his 62 Tests at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Image: Adam Davy

FORMER FRANCE WINGER Yoann Huget is likely to have played the final game of his career after Toulouse said on Monday he had torn his Achilles tendon.

Huget, who announced in November he will retire at the end of the campaign, suffered the injury during the weekend’s Top 14 win over Racing 92.

The 33-year-old was helped off the field by club officials on Saturday and television images showed his leg in a cast as he left the stadium in crutches.

“Thoughts today with @Huget14, who has had surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon,” the record 20-time French champions tweeted.

“Some of his best photos from the 2020-21 season,” they added in a post with images of Huget.

The former Bayonne three-quarter, who played the last of his 62 Tests at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will miss this Saturday’s European Champions Cup semi-final with Bordeaux-Begles.

© – AFP, 2021

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie