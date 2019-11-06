You won't see many crazier goals than Tottenham's opener tonight

Crazy goal for Spurs! 😂



Hits the bar twice.

Cleared off the line.



Lo Celso eventually puts it over the line!#UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/tdMd7bxe3I — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 6, 2019

GIOVANI LO Celso scored his first Tottenham goal to give the visitors the lead against Red Star Belgrade tonight.

To say it wasn’t pretty on the eye would be putting it mildly.

Spurs appeared destined not to score, hitting the woodwork twice and missing a couple of glaring opportunities before the 23-year-old former Real Betis player eventually put it in the net with a close-range finish.

