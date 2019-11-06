This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
You won't see many crazier goals than Tottenham's opener tonight

Giovani Lo Celso has opened his Spurs account.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 9:05 PM
55 minutes ago 4,101 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4882030

GIOVANI LO Celso scored his first Tottenham goal to give the visitors the lead against Red Star Belgrade tonight.

To say it wasn’t pretty on the eye would be putting it mildly.

Spurs appeared destined not to score, hitting the woodwork twice and missing a couple of glaring opportunities before the 23-year-old former Real Betis player eventually put it in the net with a close-range finish.

