This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 1 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sean O'Shea and Adrian Mullen scoop 2019 Young Player of the Year awards

O’Shea gets the nod over team-mate David Clifford and Armagh’s Rian O’Neill.

By Niall Kelly Friday 1 Nov 2019, 8:08 PM
1 hour ago 4,206 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4876185

Winners: O'Shea and Mullen.

KERRY’S SEAN O’SHEA and Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen have been named Young Footballer and Young Hurler of the Year for 2019.

O’Shea, who also collected his first All-Star award in the Convention Centre Dublin on Friday evening, pipped Kingdom team-mate David Clifford and Armagh’s Rian O’Neill to the football prize.

The Kenmare youngster starred throughout the summer culminating in a magnificent 0-10, three from play, in the drawn All-Ireland final against Dublin.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny’s Mullen took the hurling prize ahead of Limerick’s Kyle Hayes and Rory O’Connor of Wexford.

The honour capped a brilliant individual year for the forward who also scooped an All-Ireland club title with Ballyhale Shamrocks as well as the Club Hurler of the Year award this spring.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie