Sean O'Shea and Adrian Mullen scoop 2019 Young Player of the Year awards

Winners: O'Shea and Mullen.

KERRY’S SEAN O’SHEA and Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen have been named Young Footballer and Young Hurler of the Year for 2019.

O’Shea, who also collected his first All-Star award in the Convention Centre Dublin on Friday evening, pipped Kingdom team-mate David Clifford and Armagh’s Rian O’Neill to the football prize.

The Kenmare youngster starred throughout the summer culminating in a magnificent 0-10, three from play, in the drawn All-Ireland final against Dublin.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny’s Mullen took the hurling prize ahead of Limerick’s Kyle Hayes and Rory O’Connor of Wexford.

The honour capped a brilliant individual year for the forward who also scooped an All-Ireland club title with Ballyhale Shamrocks as well as the Club Hurler of the Year award this spring.