9 young hurlers to watch in the 2022 GAA season

A NEW SEASON is here and that means it’s time to take our annual look at what young talent could flourish at inter-county level over the coming months.

Some of these players have already made their senior championship debuts, others are recent call-ups and the majority enjoyed outstanding underage careers, but all nine look capable of enjoying long careers in the game.

*********

1. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister — Limerick)

Limerick's manager John Kiely celebrates with Cathal O'Neill after the 2021 All-Ireland success. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

O’Neill’s expected arrival on the senior scene has been flagged for a couple of years now after shining for Limerick’s minors and U20s. A fine athlete, he shot 0-9 in the final against Clare as the Treaty sealed the 2019 Munster minor title. He clipped five points from play against eventual All-Ireland champions Cork in the 2020 Munster semi-final.

Excellent catch and score from Cathal O'Neill for @LimerickCLG pic.twitter.com/ZOTI5HXCZ3 — The GAA (@officialgaa) December 12, 2020

The Crecora/Manister man followed that up with a remarkable haul of 16 points (15 from frees) as Limerick fell to the Rebels in last year’s provincial U20 final. O’Neill was drafted into last year’s senior panel by John Kiely. Weeks before sitting his Leaving Cert he made his league debut against Galway. He was an unused sub for the All-Ireland final win over Cork.

2. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge — Galway)

TJ Brennan is one of the best defenders emerging in Galway. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Brennan made his championship debut for Galway in 2020 against Wexford and featured off the bench in last year’s Leinster SHC semi-final exit to Dublin. This is his third year on the senior panel and the tall, combative defender will be hoping to stamp down a regular starting place under Henry Shefflin.

He was a commanding centre-back for Clarinbridge on their run to the 2021 Galway SHC final. Brennan captained the Galway U20s for the delayed 2020 season, while he also played for them in 2019. He won an All-Ireland minor medal with the county in 2017. In 2018, he was part of the Presentation Athenry side that reached the All-Ireland PPS senior A hurling final.

3. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr — Cork)

Ciaran Joyce has all the tools to shine for Cork. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

In an area where Cork could do with reinforcements, Ciaran Joyce has been billed as the long-term answer at centre-back. The highly-rated youngster held the number six berth for Cork’s past two All-Ireland U20 winning campaigns and was recently called into the senior panel.

Although he’s still eligible at the grade in 2022, he’s likely to be unavailable if Kieran Kingston decides to blood him. The Castlemartyr clubman previously anchored Midleton CBS’s Harty Cup win in 2019. His skill levels, defensive qualities and ability under the high ball marks him out as a future star.

4. Conor Bowe (Moyne/Templetuohy — Tipp)

Conor Bowe has already playing senior championship football for Tipperary. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

One of the fresh faces reportedly in Colm Bonnar’s first Tipperary squad is Conor Bowe. The Moyne/Templetuohy man played senior football for the county in 2021, making his championship debut against Kerry last July, but may now be turning his attention at inter-county level to the small ball code.

He won an All-Ireland U20 hurling crown with Tipp in 2019 and was named Munster player of the year at the grade following several man-of-the-match displays in the province. He was a leading attacker for Tipperary on their run to the 2020 Munster U20 final, firing over 0-7 from play in the quarter-final against Clare.

Two goals in a minute for @TipperaryGAA's Conor Bowe. pic.twitter.com/j2IN4Jx83o — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 9, 2019

He’s part of the UCC squad for this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup, having lit up the Cork SHC for the college side last year. Bowe shot seven brilliant points from play for UCC in the one-point defeat to Imokilly, which ended their championship.

5. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle — Clare)

Cian Galvin is a highly-rated prospect in the Banner County. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Galvin’s pedigree was clear when he was selected on the 2019 minor team of the year despite Clare’s All-Ireland quarter-final exit. While playing in a sweeper role, the Banner skipper broke forward to score 1-9 across the campaign.

He also played as a sweeper the following year when St Flannan’s, Ennis lifted the Harty Cup, with Galvin in outstanding form and joint-captaining the side. The Clarecastle clubman gave a fine display in Clare’s U20 Munster exit to Tipperary in October 2020, scoring five points.

This Cian Galvin point puts Clare 2 points ahead pic.twitter.com/M18QIW1Vcx — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 19, 2020

Last July, Galvin underwent knee surgery which ruled him out of Clare’s latest U2o campaign. It’s hoped he’ll make a successful return to the field this season and he’ll potentially be on Brian Lohan’s radar.

Another Banner youngster worth mentioning is gifted forward Shane Meehan, who likewise missed Clare’s U20 clash against Limerick with injury. He’s already featured at senior level for the Banner and has all the raw talent to make it at the elite level.

6. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigids — Dublin)

Dublin’s Andrew Dunphy hooks Paddy Deegan of Kilkenny in last summer's Leinster final. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Having captained Dublin U20s to the 2020 Leinster final win over Galway last summer, Dunphy is expected to seriously challenge for a starting place in Mattie Kenny’s defence this season.

The St Brigid’s corner-back has been part of the Dublin senior set-up since 2020 and he made eight league appearances since then, in addition to three championship appearances in 2021. Dunphy took advantage of the absence of Cian O’Callaghan to start the Leinster final loss to Galway and he retained his place for qualifier defeat to Cork, which Eoghan O’Donnell missed with a hamstring injury.

With Paddy Smyth among the best man-markers in the country, it’s a difficult line to break into but Dunphy’s tenacity could force him into the reckoning.

7. Donal O’Shea (Salthill-Knocknacarra — Galway)

Donal O’Shea starred for two years in the U20 championship. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

O’Shea starred in the Galway U20 attack over the past two seasons and could also make the breakthrough this year after receiving a call-up into Shefflin’s senior squad.

A fine free-taker, he scored 2-27 in three games in the 2020 U20 championship that saw Galway lose the Leinster final to Dublin. He followed that up with 2-21 in the 2021 version of the competition where the Tribesmen prevailed in Leinster and fell to Cork in the All-Ireland decider.

The son of former Tipperary manager Eamon, he was crowned minor hurler of the year in 2018 after leading the Tribesmen to All-Ireland glory.

8. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside — Waterford)

Michael Kiely has an eye for goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

For an indication of how highly Kiely is rated by Liam Cahill, check the team-sheets for their final four games of the 2021 championship. In successive ties versus Laois, Galway, Tipperary and Limerick, Kiely was the first forward introduced by the Deise boss. On three of the four occasions he arrived into the action prior to the second water-break, finishing his rookie campaign with 0-5.

Kiely’s exploits at U20 level saw him register 1-3 in the 2021 Munster U20 quarter-final exit to Tipperary and 2-2 in the Waterford’s semi-final loss to the same opponents a year earlier. His powerful frame, aerial prowess and athleticism makes him the perfect fit for Cahill’s system. Expect him to really announce his arrival in 2022.

9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton — Cork)

Tommy O’Connell won some big titles in 2021. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Another young Rebel worth keeping an eye out for is Midleton’s O’Connell. The versatile hurler enjoyed a fine 2021. He won an All-Ireland U20 medal in July, lining out at midfield in the final win over Dublin. O’Connell was centre-back on the Midleton team that won the Cork SHC title in November. Like Joyce, he’s been added to Kingston’s plans for the coming year.

