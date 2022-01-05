Youngest player ever to appear at Euros joins Brighton

BRIGHTON HAVE signed Poland international Kacper Kozlowski from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old midfielder has agreed a contract until June 2026 at the Amex Stadium, subject to international clearance.

Kozlowski, who has been capped six times by his country, will be loaned out to Belgian league leaders Royale Union St-Gilloise for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Premier League Seagulls have a track record of recruiting young talent from abroad and loaning them out to gain experience, with current first-team players Jakub Moder and Alexis Mac Allister among those to have benefitted in recent seasons.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said in a statement: “During my time here, we have done very well in recruiting players for the future and Kacper is a similar signing.

“He is a very exciting young talent and a player I am really looking forward to working with in the future.”

In June, Kozlowski became the youngest player to appear at the European Championship after coming off the bench in Poland’s 1-1 Euro 2020 draw with Spain at the age of 17 years and 246 days, breaking the short-lived record of England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

He made 40 league appearances for previous club Pogon, scoring four times, including three this campaign.

Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth said: “He is a bright young talent and we’re very pleased to have completed the signing of Kacper, who has made a lot of progress in his career at a very early stage.”