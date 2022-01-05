Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 5 January 2022
Advertisement

Youngest player ever to appear at Euros joins Brighton

Kacper Kozlowski has signed for a reported €8 million fee.

By Press Association Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 4:45 PM
18 minutes ago 714 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5646766
Kacper Kozlowski (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Kacper Kozlowski (file pic).
Kacper Kozlowski (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BRIGHTON HAVE signed Poland international Kacper Kozlowski from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old midfielder has agreed a contract until June 2026 at the Amex Stadium, subject to international clearance.

Kozlowski, who has been capped six times by his country, will be loaned out to Belgian league leaders Royale Union St-Gilloise for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Premier League Seagulls have a track record of recruiting young talent from abroad and loaning them out to gain experience, with current first-team players Jakub Moder and Alexis Mac Allister among those to have benefitted in recent seasons.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said in a statement: “During my time here, we have done very well in recruiting players for the future and Kacper is a similar signing.

“He is a very exciting young talent and a player I am really looking forward to working with in the future.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

In June, Kozlowski became the youngest player to appear at the European Championship after coming off the bench in Poland’s 1-1 Euro 2020 draw with Spain at the age of 17 years and 246 days, breaking the short-lived record of England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

He made 40 league appearances for previous club Pogon, scoring four times, including three this campaign.

Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth said: “He is a bright young talent and we’re very pleased to have completed the signing of Kacper, who has made a lot of progress in his career at a very early stage.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie