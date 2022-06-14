Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 14 June 2022
Advertisement

Tottenham agree deal to sign Brighton midfielder for €29m

Malian international Yves Bissouma follows the recent arrivals of Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Jun 2022, 12:00 PM
42 minutes ago 2,206 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5790244
Yves Bissouma has been with Brighton since 2018.
Image: PA
Yves Bissouma has been with Brighton since 2018.
Yves Bissouma has been with Brighton since 2018.
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM HAVE AGREED a £25million (€29m) deal to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, the PA news agency understands.

Mali international Bissouma, who is set to enter the final year of his contract at the Amex Stadium, is expected to undergo a Spurs medical later this week.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a host of Albion’s Premier League rivals due to his standout form on the south coast.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is eager to boost his central midfield options, which currently include Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp, while Harry Winks is likely to leave the club this summer.

Bissouma joined Brighton from French club Lille for a reported £15m in 2018.

He has scored six goals in 124 appearances in all competitions during his time in Sussex, including 26 top-flight outings last term as the Seagulls secured ninth spot – the highest finish in the club’s history.

Bissouma could become Conte’s third signing of the summer as he prepares for Champions League football next term.

The Italian coach has already recruited winger Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan and goalkeeper Fraser Forster from Southampton, both on free transfers.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie