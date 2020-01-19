'A Gaelic style' Aussie Rules goal award and marvelling at a team-mate's recovery from triple-leg break

DONEGAL’S YVONNE BONNER didn’t need long to think about taking the opportunity to sign for an Aussie Rules club.

Yvonne Bonner in action for the GWS Giants in 2019. Source: AAP/PA Images

Her journey Down Under began with an invitation to an international rookie camp in Melbourne just under two years ago, when the Australian Women’s Football League [AFLW] was still in its infancy.

Scouts would be on the lookout for new talent, and securing an offer was possible. But nothing was certain for the 18 athletes from around the world who attended the camp.

Bonner stood out.

Her form throughout the five-day programme impressed the Greater Western Sydney [GWS] Giants, a club which already had four-time All-Ireland winner Cora Staunton on their books.

Heading into her second season, Bonner has already established herself as a star player for the Giants.

She kicked six goals in seven games in her debut season on the way to picking up the club’s Goal of the Year award for 2019, an honour which was bestowed to Staunton last year.

“No, I didn’t take time,” Bonner tells The42 when asked if she needed time to consider the Giants’ offer to her.

“I always liked Sydney and I was very familiar with it, being out here before. It looked so professional and meeting the [GWS Giants] manager Al McConnell was so surreal.

“I was hoping Al would sign me. It was kind of in their hands whether I was going to picked or not. All I can do is try my best and thankfully it worked out. They had a rookie position left and they selected me and I’m really grateful.”

Her Goal of the Year award was for a fine score in their round three clash with Carlton last February.

Many argued that her left-footed effort should have been considered for the overall AFLW Goal of the Year gong, such was the quality of the goal.

THAT HAS TO BE A GOAL OF THE YEAR CONTENDER!



What a goal from @gwsgiants forward Yvonne Bonner 😵#AFLWGIANTSBlues #AFLW #GenW pic.twitter.com/sXDVJNC3Rh — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) February 16, 2019

Bonner even demonstrated some of her Gaelic football skills as she squeezed the Sherrin inside the post for that award-winning goal.

Kicking it like that was more of a Gaelic style but it’s trying to master it and kick it the correct way.

“But it worked out and it was great to win an individual award like that but it’d be nice to win more games as a group and see how we go in this year’s competition.”

The fourth season of the AFLW commences next month, with the Giants taking on competition newcomers Gold Coast at home on Saturday 8 February.

On the day we speak, Bonner explains that the Giants are stepping up their pre-season work with a few challenge games and some in-house matches before the season gets underway.

Bonner acknowledges that she enjoyed a solid maiden season with the Giants, but has set a higher bar for herself this year.

“I can’t say I wasn’t happy with my first year but still so much to learn,” says a modest Bonner.

When I really think about it, I really didn’t have much pre-season so really you couldn’t have too high of an expectation.

“So I was happy with the way it went but I really want to build now and try and learn the game a bit more, and hopefully do as well and improve.”

Commenting on what inspired her impressive displays last year, Bonner continues:

Bonner [right] enjoyed an impressive debut season Down Under. Source: AAP/PA Images

“A lot of the excitement carries you through. They probably didn’t want to fill my head too much with the rules and different things.

“But then you think back and you wonder how you even got through the season and how you did. It’s nice to really kind of settle a wee bit more and have the full pre-season under your belt and know more of the players, coaches and even being more comfortable in the club.”

There has always been a strong link between the GAA and AFL and the number of Irish players picking up contracts in the women’s game has soared over the last 12 months.

Cavan native Laura Corrigan Duryea kicked off the trend when she joined Melbourne in the inaugural season of the competition in 2016.

Ladies football legend Staunton followed when she was snapped up by the Giants the following season. Bonner was part of the next batch to head Down Under, along with other Irish stars including Ailish Considine [Adelaide Crows] and Sarah Rowe [Collingwood].

This year, the uptake has increased even more. Eighteen Irish players will be on the books with AFLW sides for the 2020 season.

Bonner isn’t surprised by that incredible level of representation, but she does suspect that it will be harder for Irish players to get contracts in the future as the competition expands to 14 teams this year.

“What you’re getting at home [with ladies football] is playing at near enough professional and it’s very transferable to AFL, so I wasn’t surprised.

But when the cap is on this year, it will be a wee bit harder but there’ll still be great opportunities for girls to come out. It’s going to get more difficult to get a spot on a list with the 14 teams, but definitely the Irish girls can hold their own and it’ll be interesting to see how everybody goes this year.”

The AFLW may be growing in popularity, but the competition has recently come through a rocky patch. A dispute over pay over the number of games played each season and pay left the future of the AFLW in doubt.

But Bonner didn’t have any worries.

She “always trusted” that this season would be going ahead as players, league officials, the AFL, the AFL Players’ Association [AFLPA] and lawyers came together to resolve the issues.

That troubling period aside, Bonner’s experience in the AFLW has been enjoyable so far.

Coming into a semi-professional sport has exposed the Glenfin clubwoman to new and innovative ways of training.

“The county set-up at home is going that way but I suppose just coming over here, they want you at a certain level at each training session.

“Every kick-pass, every hand-pass, everything you do; they make you more aware of the focus,” Bonner explains.

“Everybody has to step up. You have to perform and you have to get yourself right with everything you do.

“Whether it be the strength and conditioning or the nutritionist or the doctor; anything you have any problems with, you have somebody to go to all the time and it’s good to kind of learn from everybody over here.”

Pursuing the Aussie Rules dream is Bonner’s priority for now, but she isn’t finished with Gaelic football yet.

Bonner says she will be back to play with Donegal later this season. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bonner decided to stay on in Sydney after last year’s season instead of returning to the Donegal fold, but it wasn’t an easy choice. She’s been missing football and intends to play with her club and county later this year.

“It was a big decision to stay out here. We never thought that I was ever gonna stay that long straight through I suppose. I didn’t want to be coming back so late into the county set-up but I definitely missed it.

“Hopefully once the season finishes over here, I can return and be in good shape and get that jersey back on for Donegal and my club as well.

“We’ll head home straight after the season. I know the fixtures have changed this year so you’re coming back late again but I’ve talked with my manager when I was home at Christmas and all systems go for 2020.”

Bonner’s team-mate Staunton suffered a career-threatening leg injury last year. The Mayo native sustained a triple leg-break as well as a broken angle during an Aussie Rules game in the off-season.

Many suspected that the extensive rehabilitation involved could force her into retirement, but the 37-year-old is ready for her third season in the AFLW, according to Bonner.

“She is [back in full training] and we’re just trying to build her confidence. Everything is there and you wouldn’t even notice anything had happened really. It’s just amazing how she got herself back. It’s just about building confidence in the contact and just taking tackles and laying tackles as well.

“She’s done that now and she’s ready for round 1.

“Thankfully I haven’t had to mark her,” she laughs.

Staunton on the ball for the Giants. Source: AAP/PA Images

The Irish duo have slotted in well with the Giants.

They were the among the 21 players who re-signed with the club back in April, as the Giants look to improve on last year’s third-placed finish in Conference B in 2020.

Their Irish accents sometimes leave their Australian team-mates a bit confused but it leads to plenty of laughs as well.

“They could kind of understand us when we talked to them. But when me and Cora would start a conversation, they couldn’t understand us. Yeah, it’s good banter. They love trying to take off the Irish accent but they’re not very good at it.”

