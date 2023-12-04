Donegal's Bonner calls time on AFLW career after impressive stints with Crows and Giants

DONEGAL’S YVONNE BONNER has announced her retirement from the AFLW after an impressive season with Adelaide Crows who fell short in their Premiership bid this year.

Bonner, who previously played with GWS Giants, kicked six goals in 10 games after returning to the sport when she penned a deal with the Crows in April. They lost out to Grand Final runners-up North Melbourne in the Preliminary Final by just one point.

Bonner departs the game after after 21 career games, including 11 for GWS in 2019 and 2020, before she returned to Ireland due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

“I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to return to Australia and play another season of AFLW,” Bonner told the Crows website after announcing her decision to depart.

Yvonne and Lisa have decided to hang up their boots. Wishing the pair all the best with their futures 🫶



Details: https://t.co/XMASFbIEfw#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/fgqhMe5iqP — Adelaide Crows AFLW (@CrowsAFLW) December 4, 2023

“It was such a great experience for me and my family and we are going to miss all the management, staff and girls who made us feel so welcome.”

Adelaide Head of Women’s Football Phil Harper paid tribute to Bonner on her impressive career, along with Lisa Whiteley who has also announced her AFLW retirement.

“Yvonne and Lisa have both made a significant impact on the squad and their guidance and support for their fellow teammates has been invaluable,” Harper said.

“Impressively, Yvonne returned to the competition after over a year off and she did not miss a beat.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!