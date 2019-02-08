Donegal star Bonner continues to rip it up in AFLW with second goal in as many games

Yvonne Bonner found the target in the third quarter.

DONEGAL’S YVONNE BONNER has made a blistering start to her career Down Under after kicking another goal in just her second game for Greater Western Syndey (GWS) Giants.

Bonner got off the mark in her Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW) debut last weekend, splitting the posts in a narrow first-round defeat to the Brisbane Lions.

And she added another score to her credit in Round 2 with a well-taken goal in the third quarter against North Melbourne.

Bonner got on the end of a long ball in from GWS Giants star Courtney Gum and made a quick turn before smashing the ball between the posts from close range.

The Giants went on to lose the tie 2.11 (23) to 7.6 (48).

The game was delayed by over 40 minutes due to lightning and heavy rain causing two weather delays in Sydney, and both teams were forced to go to the changing rooms when three light towers went out during the game.

But Bonner excelled once again despite the inclement conditions, while Cora Staunton also played an influential role for the Giants once again after kicking two goals last weekend.

Following that second defeat, the Giants are now second from the bottom of the AFLW ladder.

