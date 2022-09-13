Tuohy set for another AFL season, hopes McKenna joins to form an all-Irish half-backline

GEELONG’S ZACH TUOHY says he will play for another season in the AFL and that he would like to have Tyrone’s Conor McKenna alongside him.

Geelong play Brisbane in the preliminary final on Friday morning Irish time. If they win, Touhy is set to reach 250 appearances when they play in the Grand Final. The other side of the draw sees Sydney Swans take on Collingwood.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of 2022. Another campaign Down Under provides the Laois native with the opportunity to reach Melbourne great Jim Stynes’ record of 264 games.

“We’ve had plenty of chats. I’m quite comfortable with where it’s at,” Tuohy said when speaking to reporters this week ahead of Friday’s fixture.

“My body feels great, mentally I’m loving the game still. I’m pretty confident I’ll play on.

“These things always take time, but things are positive; these things always take until the end of the year, especially with older players. I said to the club and my manager that I was happy to wait because I know how the game works.

“Physically (I have) plenty and mentally I’m enjoying the game as much as I ever have. I think I’ve got plenty left in the legs and the milestones would be nice to reflect on post-career. The big one is the premiership to try and get. Jim Stynes’ record would almost be embarrassing to break, to be honest, but would be nice to have.”

Kerry’s Tadhg Kennelly famously won a Premiership with Sydney in 2005. For Tuohy, to do similar would fulfil a career-long dream.

“Winning a flag is the only goal I’ve had in my career; it’s the only goal I’ve had since I got to Geelong,” he explained.

“I haven’t had a whole lot to do with Tadgh, but he was the Irish guy we looked up to that was kind of playing really regular for a long time. And obviously the only one to win a flag.

“The ambition is not really to equal his record of winning the flag, it’s just to win one. If I can do it with Mark O’Connor, that would make it extra special.”

The Irish defender also said he would welcome former Essendon star Conor McKenna to the club. Last month, McKenna informed the Tyrone setup of his intention to go back to Australia and he previously worked with Cats assistant coach James Kelly at the Bombers.

“I’m not involved, but I would be interested (in helping get him to the club). He’s a top player. Any good player you can get to the club you want; the more Irish players the better, as far as I’m concerned. An all-Irish half-backline would be pretty special.”