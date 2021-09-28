AFL recruitment in Ireland 'might take a lull for a year or two but it won't stop' — Tuohy

ZACH TUOHY SAYS AFL clubs will still pursue GAA players even if the pandemic might impact recruitment from Ireland in the short term.

In April a report found that AFL clubs lost an average of $19m each due to cuts in sponsorship, membership and attendance, which caused job losses and wage cuts across the board.

However Laois native Tuohy, who suffered defeat with Geelong to eventual champions Melbourne in the preliminary final, is confident the talent pool in Ireland will continue to attract investment from AFL clubs.

Speaking on a special AFL episode of The42 GAA Weekly, Tuohy says: “Obviously a lot of clubs are under pressure here with their soft cap and what they can spend. Maybe some clubs might view going to Ireland to try find players as financially not as viable as it once was.

“I’m not sure. It won’t stop, I know that. It might take a bit of a lull for a year or two but it won’t stop. There’s too much talent and too many guys back home prepared to sacrifice to give you a shot.

“Look, I don’t know. I hope it doesn’t slow down too much. I think the more success these guys have the more likely we are to getting more and more Irish guys coming out.

“Fingers crossed one of those guys or somebody who’ll come out in the future will have a long career and well and truly surpass what I’ve done. So that’s the hope.”

Tuohy’s clubmate and countryman Mark O’Connor missed the last game of the season through injury, while Stefan Okunbor is also on the books of Geelong.

The former Kerry U20 full-back suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the 2020 pre-season and Covid has reduced his game-time in the developmental league.

“Some of the timing for the Irish guys has been awful really,” says Tuohy.

“We’ve got Stefan at our club who as far as your base skillset goes, it’s as good as you get. He’s as unique an athlete as I think I’ve ever played with, but he’s come at a time where he’s picked up a fairly significant injury in early 2020.

“Then that whole season gets wiped. He gets back early because he’s super diligent but he’s only played 10 or 12 games in the two years he’s been here because the (VFL) league gets wiped.

“It is really unfortunate timing because it’s hard to put your best foot forward and put your hand up for selection if you’re playing in 12-aside games with two teams that are made up from players from three different clubs and they’re all playing different styles.

“It’s really unfortunate. Maybe more than ever the Irish guys are getting tested mentally as well. Stefan is incredibly durable physically and mentally so I’ve no doubt he’ll carry on.”

Asked if there’s a lack of appreciation back home for Irish players in the AFL, Tuohy replies: “I guess there’s probably some percent of people back home that view the AFL and view me as having walked out.

“It’s not like I’m off playing soccer and that’s what I played my whole life. There’s probably some people that view me as having been coached up by great GAA people who gave up their free time to develop me and now I’ve walked out on them. I’ve no doubt people view it that way.

“So maybe there’s a bit of unease about giving credit that way, I’m not sure. I feel like I get a lot of credit from people, certainly people whose opinions I value. I’m not sure what coverage it gets or what the general opinion of AFL and the guys who leave back home is anymore.

“I’m guessing it’s pretty positive by the vast majority. Realistically they don’t get much exposure to the game, maybe they don’t know how gruelling the game can be. It’s not on the front of anyone’s minds.”

