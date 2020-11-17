205 and counting as Tuohy extends Geelong contract

LAOIS MAN ZACH Tuohy has penned a contract extension with the AFL’s Geelong Cats, underlining his status as a club stalwart.

The 30-year-old this year became the second Irish player to reach 200 AFL appearances after Jim Stynes.

He joined Geelong in 2017 from Carlton and has played 85 times, including the Cats’ Grand Final loss at the hands of Richmond which was his 205th AFL match.

The club also confirmed today that Rhys Stanley has signed an extension.