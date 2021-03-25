BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 9°C Thursday 25 March 2021
Tuohy returns from injury for 2020 Grand Finalists Geelong as new season continues

The Laois native missed his side’s opening round defeat to Adelaide last weekend.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 25 Mar 2021, 9:21 AM
1 hour ago 691 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5391181
Zach Tuohy is back in the Geelong team this week.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

ZACH TUOHY HAS returned from injury for Geelong ahead of their AFL Round 2 clash with Brisbane at home on Friday.

The Laois native missed his side’s opening round defeat to Adelaide after previously picking up a back injury in February. 

The AFL website writes that Tuohy has been recalled to the starting team for the 2020 Grand Finalists after impressing in a VFL hitout, which is the reserve league.

He slots into the centreline of the team that will host Brisbane at the GMHBA Stadium, while Kerry man — and 2015 All-Ireland minor winning captain — Mark O’Connor is also named to start in the backs.

Tuhoy reached a significant milestone in his AFL career when he became the second Irish player to reach 200 AFL appearances after Jim Stynes, having joined Geelong in 2017 from Carlton.

The Cats went on to reach the Grand Final last year, where they lost out to Richmond in what was his 205th AFL game.

O’Connor made his debut for Geelong in 2017 and reached the half century mark of AFL appearances in 2020.

