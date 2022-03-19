Zach Tuohy kicks goal as Cats hammer Bombers in tough encounter

ZACH TUOHY LED the way as Geelong routed Essendon in their AFL season opener this morning.

The Irishman kicked the 79th goal of his superb Aussie Rules career in a 138-72 victory at the MCG.

Zach Tuohy starts the season with a goal and a win.



79 goals in 227 games now for his career. pic.twitter.com/DkLewhBfBa — Maurice Brosnan (@m_brosnan) March 19, 2022 Source: Maurice Brosnan /Twitter

Patrick Dangerfield and Tom Hawkins starred for the Cats in the 66-point annihilation.

One silver lining for Essendon was the debut of Nic Martin, who notched five goals.

Elsewhere, Luke Parker hit five goals too as Sydney Swans earned New South Wales bragging rights with a 112-92 win over GWS Giants.

