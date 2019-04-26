Laois native set for first taste of AFL action in 2019 after absence with knee injury

LAOIS NATIVE ZACH Tuohy will make his return to AFL action this weekend for his club Geelong as he completes his recovery from injury.

Tuohy has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery at the end of the 2018 season with his last appearance occurring in Geelong’s exit from the AFL finals against Melbourne Demons last September.

After making a successful return to action in the VFL last weekend, Tuohy is now poised to make his opening appearance of the 2019 AFL campaign on Sunday in the Round 6 fixture against West Coast Eagles (6.40am Irish time).

Geelong finalised their side today for the game with Tuohy selected amongst the interchange list of four players.

The 29-year-old will join another Irish player with Kerry’s Mark O’Connor maintaining his run as an ever-present in the side. Geelong are currently top of the AFL ladder with four wins from their five ties to date with Melbourne Demons second from bottom.

Tuohy is an established figure in the AFL and last April he became the fourth Irish player to reach 150 appearances in the league. He joined Carlton as an International Rookie in the 2010 draft selection before moving to Geelong in 2016.

Elsewhere for the Irish contingent in Australia, Tyrone’s Conor McKenna featured yesterday as Essendon lost 73-69 to Collingwood.

Mayo’s Pearce Hanley, who made his 150th appearance last weekend in the AFL, will start for Gold Coast Suns against his former club Brisbane Lions tomorrow.

Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce (St Kilda), Tipperary’s Colin O’Riordan (Sydney Swans) and Meath’s Conor Nash (Hawthorn) are all named as emergencies for their respective games over the weekend.

