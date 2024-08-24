Zach Tuohy's goal is hailed by Geelong fans in his final AFL home game

ZACH TUOHY WAS hailed by Geelong fans as he scored a goal today in his final home in the AFL for the club.

Tuohy announced this week that he will retire from the AFL at the end of this season, the Laois native bringing a close to a brilliant career since he first made his debut in 2011 for Carlton.

Making his 287th appearance in the AFL, Tuohy marked it in style against the West Coast Eagles as he kicked the Cats first goal of the third quarter, sparking huge cheers from the home support at the GMHBA Stadium.

Retiring Cat Zach Tuohy shows his appreciation to the Cats fans 💙#AFLCatsEagles pic.twitter.com/Q83TbTskjn — AFL (@AFL) August 24, 2024

Zach Tuohy kicks the ball during Geelong's win. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Geelong cruised to victory, 168-75, against the Eagles in the last regulation round of the 2024 season. The victory secures a top four spot for Geelong heading into the AFL finals.

With their top four spot secured, Geelong will now await the results from tomorrow’s games involving GWS Giants and Port Adelaide, before discovering their final ladder position and their opponents in Week One of the AFL finals series.

