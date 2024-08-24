Advertisement
Zach Tuohy salutes Geelong fans after the game. Alamy Stock Photo
Aussie Rules

Zach Tuohy's goal is hailed by Geelong fans in his final AFL home game

Geelong’s 168-75 win over West Coast Eagles secures a top four spot for Tuohy and his teammates.
4.11pm, 24 Aug 2024
ZACH TUOHY WAS hailed by Geelong fans as he scored a goal today in his final home in the AFL for the club.

Tuohy announced this week that he will retire from the AFL at the end of this season, the Laois native bringing a close to a brilliant career since he first made his debut in 2011 for Carlton.

Making his 287th appearance in the AFL, Tuohy marked it in style against the West Coast Eagles as he kicked the Cats first goal of the third quarter, sparking huge cheers from the home support at the GMHBA Stadium.

geelong-australia-24th-aug-2024-zach-tuohy-of-the-cats-kicks-the-ball-during-the-afl-round-24-match-between-the-geelong-cats-and-the-west-coast-eagles-at-gmhba-stadium-saturday-august-24-2024 Zach Tuohy kicks the ball during Geelong's win. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Geelong cruised to victory, 168-75, against the Eagles in the last regulation round of the 2024 season. The victory secures a top four spot for Geelong heading into the AFL finals.

With their top four spot secured, Geelong will now await the results from tomorrow’s games involving GWS Giants and Port Adelaide, before discovering their final ladder position and their opponents in Week One of the AFL finals series.

AFL Round 24

Friday

  • Melbourne 57-103 Collingwood

Saturday

  • Hawthorn 170-46 North Melbourne
  • Geelong 168-75 West Coast Eagles
  • Richmond 66-94 Gold Coast
  • Brisbane 87-67 Essendon
  • Sydney Swans 121-90 Adelaide Crows

Sunday

  • Western Bulldogs v GWS Giants, 3.30am (Irish time).
  • Carlton v St Kildaa, 6.20am.
  • Fremantle v Port Adelaide, 9.10am.
