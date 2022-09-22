Tuohy to make 250th appearance in AFL Grand Final with O'Connor listed as medical sub

ZACH TUOHY HAS been named in the Geelong Cats team for Saturday’s AFL Grand Final against the Sydney Swans.

The Laois native will make his 250th AFL appearance in an unchanged line-up at the MCG.

Kerry’s Mark O’Connor is in line to be the medical substitute for the Cats, as he was in last week’s preliminary final win over the Brisbane Lions.

The game is scheduled to start at 5.30am Irish time and it will be shown live on BT Sport.

