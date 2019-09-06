Tuohy kicks superb goal but Geelong fall short to Collingwood in AFL finals

COLLINGWOOD DEFEATED GEELONG by 61-51 in today’s AFL first qualifying final at the MCG, which leaves the Pies just one win away from returning to a second successive Grand Final in two weeks.

Geelong, who have Laois’s Zach Tuohy and Kerry’s Mark O’Connor in their ranks, must now come through a semi-final tie against West Coast next week to reach the preliminary final stage on 20 September.

Geelong’s finish on top of the AFL ladder in the Premiership regular season means they have a safety net despite today’s defeat.

In front of 93,436 fans O’Connor started the game at half-back for the Cats, winning 13 disposals and taking five marks, while Tuohy kicked a fine goal after he arrived onto the field as a replacement.

The Cats claw back courtesy of this Tuohy beauty!#AFLFinals pic.twitter.com/ivoV7j2TZj — AFL (@AFL) September 6, 2019

The Pies led by 36-19 at half-time after dominating most of the first-half. Scott Pendlebury their star man on his 300th game and his third-quarter goal helped take the contest away from Geelong.

Patrick Dangerfield was Geelong’s best and helped close the gap in the final quarter as they held Collingwood scoreless, but the fightback proved too late.

