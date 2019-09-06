This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuohy kicks superb goal but Geelong fall short to Collingwood in AFL finals

Laois native Zach Tuohy and Kerry’s Mark O’Connor were on the losing side.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 6 Sep 2019, 5:16 PM
Zach Tuohy celebrates his goal.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

COLLINGWOOD DEFEATED GEELONG by 61-51 in today’s AFL first qualifying final at the MCG, which leaves the Pies just one win away from returning to a second successive Grand Final in two weeks.

Geelong, who have Laois’s Zach Tuohy and Kerry’s Mark O’Connor in their ranks, must now come through a semi-final tie against West Coast next week to reach the preliminary final stage on 20 September.

Geelong’s finish on top of the AFL ladder in the Premiership regular season means they have a safety net despite today’s defeat.

In front of 93,436 fans O’Connor started the game at half-back for the Cats, winning 13 disposals and taking five marks, while Tuohy kicked a fine goal after he arrived onto the field as a replacement.


The Pies led by 36-19 at half-time after dominating most of the first-half. Scott Pendlebury their star man on his 300th game and his third-quarter goal helped take the contest away from Geelong. 

Patrick Dangerfield was Geelong’s best and helped close the gap in the final quarter as they held Collingwood scoreless, but the fightback proved too late.

