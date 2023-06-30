Zach Tuohy equals Jim Stynes' record appearances tally in Aussie Rules

ZACH TUOHY HAS finally matched the record number of appearances by an Irish player in the Australian Football League.

The Laois man made his 264th appearance in Friday night’s clash with Sydney Swans at the famous Sydney Cricket Grounds, which finished as a draw, 54-each.

Tuohy will certainly eclipse Stynes’ record and as a Premiership winner last year with his Geelong Cats, can be considered to have enjoyed a career that ranks among the very finest in the sport after the introduction of ‘The Irish Experiment.’

Friday evening’s game – an institution in the AFL – was a re-run of the Grand Final that Geelong won by an enormous margin. Tuohy’s fellow countryman Mark O’Connor, who recently cross the 100 appearance landmark himself, was ruled out through an adductor muscle injury.

Advertisement

Tuohy initially travelled over after having played for Laois as a minor footballer, and joined Carlton Blues, another club synonymous with Irish talent. He played 120 times for the Blues before joining Geelong in 2016.