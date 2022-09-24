Irish glory in AFL Grand Final as Zach Tuohy and Mark O'Connor win with Geelong

ZACH TUOHY AND Mark O’Connor were crowned AFL Premiership winners, joining Tadhg Kennelly in the list of Irish champions, as their Geelong Cats team cruised to success in the AFL Grand Final against Sydney Swans.

The Cats were dominant at the MCG, running out 133-52 winners, with Portlaoise’s Tuohy and Dingle’s O’Connor both involved and helping their team to triumph.

Kennelly was the only Irish player to have previously won a Grand Final, succeeding in 2005, and he has now been joined by Tuohy and O’Connor in that illustrious bracket.

The pair helped atone for their 2020 loss to Richmond Tigers with 32-year-old Tuohy celebrating glory as he made his 250th AFL appearance.

25-year-old O’Connor was drafted into the team beforehand in place of the injured Max Holmes.

Mark O'Connor of the Cats tackles James Rowbottom of the Swans. Source: AAP/PA Images

Zach Tuohy during the AFL Grand Final between the Geelong Cats and the Sydney Swans. Source: AAP/PA Images

