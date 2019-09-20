This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Disappointment for Tuohy and O'Connor as Geelong miss out on AFL Grand Final spot

The Geelong Cats let a half-time lead slip to see Richmond progress to next week’s decider.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 20 Sep 2019, 2:23 PM
50 minutes ago 1,070 Views No Comments
Mark O'Connor in action for Geelong against Richmond.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Mark O'Connor in action for Geelong against Richmond.
Mark O'Connor in action for Geelong against Richmond.
Image: AAP/PA Images

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Irish duo Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor as their AFL side the Geelong Cats missed out on a place in the 2019 Grand Final.

Geelong suffered a 19-point defeat to Richmond in the first Preliminary Final today, with the winners rallying back from a 21-point half-time deficit to seal a 12.13 (85) to 9.12 (66) win.

The Tigers will now progress to the decider on Saturday 28 September where they will face either Collingwood or Greater Western Sydney Giants.

Portlaoise native Tuohy and Dingle native O’Connor were both instrumental in helping the Cats to the Preliminary Final and they both impressed again on Friday.

Tuohy, who was an interchange selection again, kicked a behind and picked up 26 disposals and four marks. O’Connor came away with 18 disposals and six marks after starting as a half-back.

This season has been a breakout campaign for O’Connor who has now made 23 AFL appearances while Tuohy has featured 18 times for the Cats after struggling with injury last year.

There’s some Irish representation in the Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney Giants Outfits, who will contest the other Preliminary Final on Saturday.

Cork’s Mark Keane and Derry native Anton Tohill are both on the books at Collingwood while Derry’s Callum Brown is with Greater Western Syndey.

However, they are all still rookies in the opening stages of their AFL careers.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

