Disappointment for Tuohy and O'Connor as Geelong miss out on AFL Grand Final spot

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Irish duo Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor as their AFL side the Geelong Cats missed out on a place in the 2019 Grand Final.

Geelong suffered a 19-point defeat to Richmond in the first Preliminary Final today, with the winners rallying back from a 21-point half-time deficit to seal a 12.13 (85) to 9.12 (66) win.

The Tigers will now progress to the decider on Saturday 28 September where they will face either Collingwood or Greater Western Sydney Giants.

Portlaoise native Tuohy and Dingle native O’Connor were both instrumental in helping the Cats to the Preliminary Final and they both impressed again on Friday.

Tuohy, who was an interchange selection again, kicked a behind and picked up 26 disposals and four marks. O’Connor came away with 18 disposals and six marks after starting as a half-back.

This season has been a breakout campaign for O’Connor who has now made 23 AFL appearances while Tuohy has featured 18 times for the Cats after struggling with injury last year.

There’s some Irish representation in the Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney Giants Outfits, who will contest the other Preliminary Final on Saturday.

Cork’s Mark Keane and Derry native Anton Tohill are both on the books at Collingwood while Derry’s Callum Brown is with Greater Western Syndey.

However, they are all still rookies in the opening stages of their AFL careers.

