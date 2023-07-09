'Jim is an absolute inspiration': Zach Tuohy passes legendary Stynes to set new Irish AFL record

ZACH TOUHY PAID tribute to “absolute inspiration” Jim Stynes as he overtook the legendary Dubliner to set a new record for the most AFL appearances by an Irish player.

Laois’s Tuohy was celebrated on Sunday as he made his 265th appearance in the Geelong Cats’ 19.11 (125) – 9.9 (63) win against North Melbourne.

The Stynes family were present at GMHBA Stadium to mark Tuohy’s record-breaking day, with Stynes’ son Tiernan making an on-field presentation of the match ball and a commemorative guernsey to Tuohy afterwards.

“Jim is an absolute inspiration, and it’s bordering on slightly embarrassing for me to be alongside him,” Tuohy said in his own tribute to Stynes, the Irish trailblazer who died in 2012 after a lengthy cancer illness.

“That’s how highly I, and I’m sure everybody else, hold him. Thank you to the Stynes family.”

