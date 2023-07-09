Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
# 265 Not Out
'Jim is an absolute inspiration': Zach Tuohy passes legendary Stynes to set new Irish AFL record
Tuohy made his record 265th appearance in Geelong’s win against North Melbourne on Sunday.
255
0
17 minutes ago

ZACH TOUHY PAID tribute to “absolute inspiration” Jim Stynes as he overtook the legendary Dubliner to set a new record for the most AFL appearances by an Irish player.

Laois’s Tuohy was celebrated on Sunday as he made his 265th appearance in the Geelong Cats’ 19.11 (125) – 9.9 (63) win against North Melbourne.

The Stynes family were present at GMHBA Stadium to mark Tuohy’s record-breaking day, with Stynes’ son Tiernan making an on-field presentation of the match ball and a commemorative guernsey to Tuohy afterwards.

“Jim is an absolute inspiration, and it’s bordering on slightly embarrassing for me to be alongside him,” Tuohy said in his own tribute to Stynes, the Irish trailblazer who died in 2012 after a lengthy cancer illness.

“That’s how highly I, and I’m sure everybody else, hold him. Thank you to the Stynes family.”

geelong-australia-09th-july-2023-zach-tuohy-of-the-cats-second-from-left-is-seen-ahead-of-the-afl-round-17-match-between-the-geelong-cats-and-the-north-melbourne-kangaroos-at-gmhba-stadium-in-ge AAP Image / Julian Smith/Alamy AAP Image / Julian Smith/Alamy / Julian Smith/Alamy

geelong-australia-09th-july-2023-zach-tuohy-of-the-cats-right-embraces-jim-stynes-son-during-the-afl-round-17-match-between-the-geelong-cats-and-the-north-melbourne-kangaroos-at-gmhba-stadium-i AAP Image / Julian Smith/Alamy AAP Image / Julian Smith/Alamy / Julian Smith/Alamy

geelong-australia-09th-july-2023-zach-tuohy-of-the-cats-leaves-the-ground-after-the-afl-round-17-match-between-the-geelong-cats-and-the-north-melbourne-kangaroos-at-gmhba-stadium-in-geelong-sunda AAP Image / Julian Smith/Alamy AAP Image / Julian Smith/Alamy / Julian Smith/Alamy

geelong-australia-09th-july-2023-zach-tuohy-of-the-cats-is-seen-after-the-afl-round-17-match-between-the-geelong-cats-and-the-north-melbourne-kangaroos-at-gmhba-stadium-in-geelong-sunday-july-9 AAP Image / Julian Smith/Alamy AAP Image / Julian Smith/Alamy / Julian Smith/Alamy

geelong-australia-09th-july-2023-zach-tuohy-of-the-cats-is-seen-after-the-afl-round-17-match-between-the-geelong-cats-and-the-north-melbourne-kangaroos-at-gmhba-stadium-in-geelong-sunday-july-9 AAP Image / Julian Smith/Alamy AAP Image / Julian Smith/Alamy / Julian Smith/Alamy

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     