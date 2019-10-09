This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Crystal Palace have 'taken action' after Zaha was racially abused on social media

The Ivorian has been the subject of online harassment and the club are threatening legal action.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 10:55 PM
By The42 Team Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 10:55 PM
https://the42.ie/4845158

CRYSTAL PALACE SAY they are taking action after Wilfried Zaha received further racist abuse on social media.

The Eagles released a statement on Wednesday threatening legal action against the perpetrators and calling for co-operation from other Premier League clubs.

“Crystal Palace Football Club has taken action after one of our players, Wilfried Zaha, has again been subjected to racist abuse on social media,” the statement said.

“We will not tolerate this behaviour being directed at any of our players and will fully support them in dealing with such incidents.

“Any action we can take unilaterally as a club will be taken immediately and we will also seek cooperation from other clubs where relevant, following that we will pursue the matter criminally with the full force of whatever the law allows.”

Ivory Coast international Zaha previously said he received racist abuse and death threats on social media after winning a penalty in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal last October.

In an Instagram post at the time, he said: ”For all the people taking it one step further and being racist and wishing death on my family, I wish you and your families the best too.

“My life is still very good despite your hate.”

The incident with Zaha is far from the first time this season that a Premier League player was subject to racial abuse online. 

Last weekend, Leicester City reported alleged racist abuse of midfielder Hamza Choudhury to the police after their match against Liverpool.

In August, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was targeted after missing the vital penalty in a shootout against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup.  

Later that month, Abraham’s team-mate Kurt Zouma was also the victim of online abuse after scoring an own goal against Sheffield United. 

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard called on social media companies to act following those incidents. 

“We have to look at social media and the platforms and give them some accountability, to actually have people registered who can be chased down for it,” Lampard said.

Abraham revealed this week that England captain Harry Kane has said the Three Lions are willing to walk off the pitch if any players suffer racist abuse in their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The42 Team

About the author
The42 Team

