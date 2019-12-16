This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Zaha stunner seals point for Palace as they move to ninth in Premier League

Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion played out a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Dec 2019, 10:15 PM
11 minutes ago 421 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4936536
Wilfried Zaha after scoring against Brighton and Hove Albion.
A FINE STRIKE from Wilfried Zaha secured a 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace at home to Brighton and Hove Albion — lifting them to ninth on the Premier League table.

It looked as though Neal Maupay’s emphatic left-foot finish would be enough for Brighton to claim the bragging rights over their rivals at Selhurst Park and secure consecutive league wins for the Seagulls away to Palace for the first time since 1983.

Maupay shushed the home fans after firing home 54 minutes in to give Brighton a deserved lead after a first half in which they dominated and Palace could not muster a single shot.

Roy Hodgson’s men responded in style, though, Zaha cutting onto his left foot in the box and blasting the ball high into the net past Mat Ryan to ensure the spoils were shared.

Palace move up to ninth , a point above Arsenal, while Brighton are three points further back in 13th.

