This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zaha gave Wan-Bissaka advice after his Man Utd move

Wilfried Zaha spent time at Manchester United and he had some words of wisdom for his former Crystal Palace team-mate.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Jul 2019, 7:53 AM
12 minutes ago 319 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4724873
Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

AARON WAN-BISSAKA said former Manchester United forward Wilfried Zaha told him to “play without fear” after moving to Old Trafford.

England Under-21 international right-back Wan-Bissaka completed a £50million transfer from Crystal Palace to Premier League giants United last month.

Wan-Bissaka made his first appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United in a 2-0 friendly win over Perth Glory in Australia on Saturday.

Palace star Zaha spent two forgettable years at United before returning to Selhurst Park permanently in 2015 and he had some advice for Wan-Bissaka.

“I wanted to take my development to the next level and this was the team where I thought I could do it,” he said.

“It was mostly development as a player, really. I thought this was the right team for that to happen. When I walked in everyone has been talking to me. encouraging me with advice. That has helped me a lot.

“When [Zaha] knew that I joined he just told me to play without fear. I have come here as a new signing he said ‘just play your game and do what I did last season.’

“He was happy for me. He said I deserved it and I should continue working hard and doing what I do.”

England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd claimed talk of a move to United affected Wan-Bissaka’s performances during the Under-21 European Championship.

Boothroyd felt Wan-Bissaka “had his head turned” amid the speculation but the 21-year-old said: “I haven’t spoken to him [Boothroyd] about that.

“I was not focused on [the speculation] really. I do not focus on speculation, I just keep my head down and keep doing it on the pitch. It is easy for me to block out, the main thing is just playing football.

“Over the summer there was a lot to go through. I am here now and that is my main focus. I expected [the extra attention] when I came here. It is a big club so the attention will always be there. I just need to play my game and block it out.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie