Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 21 October 2021
Advertisement

Ex-Barca teenager Gilsenan commits to Ireland over Australia as he starts recovery from ACL injury

Gilsenan was born in Perth to parents from Dublin.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 5:41 PM
1 hour ago 3,709 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5580922

PROMISING TEENAGE ATTACKER Zak Gilsenan has committed to representing Ireland over Australia, The42 has learned. 

Gilsenan was born in Perth, Australia to parents from Blanchardstown in Dublin, making him eligible to represent either nation.

There has been something of a tug-of-war over his services at international level, and Gilsenan first represented Australia at U17 level and played a friendly game for their U18s in 2019. It initially seemed he would represent stick with the Socceroos when he was quoted in Australian media as saying “they’re the country I have a really good feeling for.” 

The 18-year-old was called up for an Irish U19 training camp earlier this year, however, and was called up once again for this month’s training camp in Marbella and double-header of friendly games with Sweden.

It is understood Gilsenan informed Australia of his desire to represent Ireland prior to the Marbella trip.

Unfortunately, Gilsenan faces a lengthy period on the sidelines before he can represent Ireland again: he suffered an ACL injury in the first game against Sweden, having scored one goal and set up another earlier in the game. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Gilsenan was initially dubbed the “Irish Messi” as he moved to Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, where he spent two years before Liverpool won a race for his signature. He moved to Blackburn Rovers in 2019, with whom he signed professional terms in May. 

He had been playing with Rovers’ U23 side prior to his injury, having earlier caught the eye with a hat-trick for their youth team against Manchester United.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie