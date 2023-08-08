Fagerson to be available for Scotland's World Cup opener despite ban

ZANDER FAGERSON HAS been handed a three-match ban following his red card in Scotland’s World Cup warm-up game against France on Saturday.

The prop was sent off in the 50th minute of Scotland’s comeback win at Murrayfield following a high challenge on France hooker Pierre Bourgarit. Fagerson initially received a yellow card, but saw it upgraded to red via the newly implemented bunker system.

He faced an independent judicial committee via video link today, having been charged with an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.20 (a): dangerous play in a ruck or maul – a player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul.

In considering submissions made on behalf of the player, the committee agreed to amend the offence to Law 9.20 (b): dangerous play in a ruck or maul – a player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders.

Fagerson will miss two games.

Fagerson was handed a three-match ban, but the Glasgow player will have the ban reduced to two games if he partakes in a Coaching Intervention Programme.

This will free Fagerson to play in Scotland’s opening World Cup pool game against South Africa on 10 September. Scotland face Ireland in their final pool game on 7 October.

The 27-year-old will now only miss Scotland’s warm-up games against France (12 August) and Georgia (26 August).

Scotland rugby confirmed: “The player admitted that he had committed an act of foul play under the revised law and that it was worthy of a red card.

“After reviewing all the evidence, the committee applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head. This resulted in a starting point of a four week suspension.

“Having acknowledged mitigating factors including the player’s admission at the earliest opportunity, his remorse which was conveyed to the French player as well as shown during the hearing, and accepting that there were no aggravating factors to consider, the committee reduced the four week entry point by one week, resulting in a sanction of three weeks.”

Fagerson previously received a four-week ban for a similar offence during the 2021 Six Nations.

Fagerson has the right of appeal within 48 hours of the issuing of the full written decision.

