Zander Fagerson may still play some part for Scotland in Six Nations despite ban

The Scots’ next clash with France has been postponed.

By Press Association Thursday 25 Feb 2021, 7:32 PM
Image: PA
SCOTLAND FORWARD ZANDER Fagerson could now play some part in the rest of the Guinness Six Nations despite losing an appeal against a four-week suspension.

An appeal panel has decided club fixtures will count in the four-match ban, but the postponement of Scotland’s game against France on Sunday means it is unclear which international contests the Glasgow player will sit out.

After lengthy deliberations, the independent panel upheld the initial disciplinary hearing decision to ban Fagerson for four weeks after he was sent off against Wales for charging into the head of Wyn Jones while clearing out a ruck.

Fagerson was set to miss the rest of the tournament plus a further international, but Glasgow’s Guinness Pro14 matches against Ulster and Zebre will now count for the suspension.

Scotland’s games against France and Ireland were also listed in the ruling, but the panel will now review Fagerson’s schedule and “consider the consequences of the postponement”.

Gregor Townsend’s side were due to close their campaign against Italy on March 20 but the rearranged date of their game with France remains unclear after the hosts reported an 11th positive Covid-19 case in their playing squad.

Fagerson’s appeal was heard on Tuesday with a decision given to the player on Wednesday evening, but it was Thursday evening when the ruling was made public.

Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony saw his ban reduced by three weeks, with the offences similar and both found to warrant a six-week suspension. O’Mahony’s ban didn’t include Munster games during Six Nations rest weekends, however.

