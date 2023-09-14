Cork City captain steps away from football at 21 due to injury

CORK CITY FC Women’s captain Zara Foley has made the difficult decision to step away from football at the age of 21 due to a persistent knee injury.

Foley had showed great potential in recent years, rewarded with several Republic of Ireland senior call-ups in 2018. Having represented her country at U17 and U19 level, the defender earned one senior cap against Poland aged just 16 in October ’18.

A native of Ballincollig, Foley made 63 appearances for Cork City and scored one goal, having played her underage football with Lakewood AFC. A highlight would have been the 2020 FAI Cup final at Tallaght Stadium. City were defeated by Peamount United on the day, but Foley was a standout star.

Injury has unfortunately derailed a promising career. In a heartfelt statement released today, City explained that Foley struggled to return from the surgery she underwent earlier this year and made the decision after advice from specialists in Cork and London.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Foley in Ireland senior training in 2018. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“She will be a massive loss on the pitch and has put her heart and soul into playing for Cork City FC,” it reads, later confirming that Foley has been asked to remain in the set-up in a coaching capacity.

“I just want to thank everyone who has supported me over the last few years but especially these last few months,” Foley, who informed her team-mates at training on Wednesday night, said.

“My time at City has been a truly unforgettable experience. I want to wish everyone associated with the club the very best for the future.”

City boss Danny Murphy added: “I’m gutted for Zara, as she still had so much to give to the game.

“Myself and the girls were hoping for her to be back, we all know how much of a loss she has been this season. She has been brilliant for me and the staff since we came in and her advice and leadership is the best I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. She was appointed as club captain this pre-season and I’m sad that she didn’t get to lead the team in that role.

“We have asked Zara to stay on and become a member of our coaching staff, her passion and application to the game will help our younger players to get where she had been and that we felt she could reach again, a full Ireland international.”