'I think you outsmart him, outthink them and essentially outplay them' - Zebo on Ireland-South Africa

DESPITE THE temptation to try and match the world champions blow-for-blow in the physical stakes, Simon Zebo believes Ireland should focus on imposing their own game on South Africa at Stade de France this Saturday.

Having used a 6/2 bench split to devastating effect on their way to securing the Rugby World Cup crown in 2019, the Springboks went a step further on 25 August of this year by naming seven forwards amongst their replacements for a warm-up test against New Zealand at Twickenham Stadium — all of whom were introduced in simultaneous fashion 47 minutes into the contest.

After resisting the temptation to do so in victories over Scotland and Romania, South Africa have reverted to a 7/1 split for their Pool B meeting with Ireland in Saint-Denis this weekend. Zebo’s Munster team-mates Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman were named amongst a powerful list of reserves when the Springboks selection for the game was unveiled on Tuesday, raising the prospect that Andy Farrell might opt to add an extra forward to his bench as a combative measure.

Yet assistant coach Simon Easterby stated yesterday it is unlikely that the Six Nations champions will deviate from the traditional 5/3 bench split and Zebo feels it isn’t necessary for Ireland to alter their normal approach for the southern hemisphere side.

“I don’t think there is any need to change, but Andy might see something different. It will be very interesting to see how they line up, but I don’t think trying to combat them is the way to beat them. I think you outsmart him, outthink them and essentially outplay them, as opposed to beating them at their own game,” Zebo said.

Advertisement

“We saw against New Zealand, that 7-1 split. It could be detrimental, but it could also be a huge weapon for them. I’m very interested to see how the lads go and handle that power coming off the bench on 45/50 minutes, but I’ve no doubt we can move them around enough to impose our own game on them. No fear there.”

While South Africa have already shown their hand (barring any late alterations), it isn’t until later this afternoon that Ireland’s match day 23 for Saturday’s game will be revealed. Given his first 15 for the Tonga game in Nantes last weekend included 11 players who started against Romania at Stade de Bordeaux seven days earlier, Farrell is unlikely to make too many surprise selections for a game that could go a long way towards determining the winners of Pool B.

From Zebo’s perspective, the one big decision the Ireland head coach has to make is at scrum-half, where Conor Murray and Jamison Gibson-Park are both vying for a starting berth. Whereas Murray has donned the number nine jersey on eight occasions against South Africa in the international arena (seven times for Ireland and once for the British & Irish Lions), Gibson-Park has become a key figure in green under Farrell’s watch.

Both players have started a game each thus far in France and while Zebo naturally leans towards his provincial colleague, he doesn’t think his Leinster counterpart would weaken the team if he is to get the nod.

“Conor’s form has been excellent. He has really bossed in games, he’s kicking well, passing well. He’s sniping around the ruck properly, aggressively, which he hasn’t done in a while. He’s looking confident when he’s carrying the ball now.

“It’s just adding strings to your bow and they’re both quality operators. There’s a few selection headaches, but two strong teams have been out so far and they’ve done pretty well, and they’ve built on each performance.”

Having made three appearances for Ireland at the 2015 World Cup, Zebo’s status as a Racing 92 player ruled him out of contention come the finals in Japan four years later. His return to Munster in the summer of 2021 for a second stint opened up the possibility of an international renaissance and he was selected in Ireland’s squad for that year’s autumn series.

However, the Cork native didn’t see any game time during that window and with his most recent Irish outing coming against Japan in June 2017, he has long come to terms with being away from the international scene.

In addition to being part of RTE’s analysis team for the World Cup, Zebo is also in the middle of a busy pre-season programme with Munster. Having been restricted to just six appearances in the 2022/23 season — though he did feature in the memorable win over South Africa ‘A’ in Pairc Ui Chaoimh — Zebo feels he is in a good place as Munster look to kick-start the defence of their United Rugby Championship in the coming weeks.

“Obviously I want to have more of an impact [with Munster], playing-wise. Last year that wasn’t possible for multiple reasons. Hopefully, now I can start well, I feel good. I feel healthy and I’m moving well. Skills haven’t gone anywhere, so all good,” Zebo added.

Simon Zebo teamed up with BoyleSports to preview this weekend’s RWC match between Ireland & South Africa. BoyleSports is offering a boosted price of 7/4 for both Ireland & South Africa. Don’t Just bet…choose wisely.