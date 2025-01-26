Zebre stun Ulster in Belfast

Ulster 14

Zebre 15

ULSTER’S URC season and bid to break into the top eight could be in tatters now after Zebre won for the first time in Belfast, deservedly defeating the hosts on an evening of foul weather.

It took half an hour before the scoreboard was troubled and it was the Italians who got things going when Giovanni Montemauri landed a penalty following Ulster’s scrum being pinged in their 22.

The score was deserved as the Italians clearly had the superior scrum and were using their lineout and Ulster’s soft ruck defence to punch holes through them to make important yardage.

The determined defence also assisted the visitors’ Gonzalo Garcia’s tackle on Tom Stewart as the Ulster hooker surged for the line exemplifying the pattern of that opening half.

Advertisement

Just after the half-hour mark, Bautista Stavile was yellow-carded for an early hit on Eric O’Sullivan and though Zebre were down to 14, there was little evidence that they were in any way disadvantaged by the situation.

Ulster found themselves increasingly having to dig themselves out, Nick Timoney pulling off a last-ditch jackal at the end of the half but the sight of Stewart kicking the ball in a home side attack with the half coming to an end seemed to indicate that the province were beginning to panic over the scoreline.

Ulster now needed to get the scoreboard moving and at least the weather had improved somewhat as the teams returned.

On 46 minutes, Zebre moved the ball left and right, Garcia supplying Stavile with a scoring pass to make the line though Montemauri missed the difficult extras.

Zebre weren’t finished, Giovani Licata’s burst led to a penalty and in a flash, Zebre were away through Garcia whose quick pass to Giacomo Da Re on an angle saw the full-back sweep through to score. Montemauri converted to make it 15-0.

Ulster had to now do something and when they got within range, Corrie Barrett crashed over on 56 minutes, Nathan Doak converting to get them going.

Ulster then had a let-off as Montemauri was wide with a penalty.

With eight minutes on the clock, Ulster won a penalty and went for goal though Doak was well wide with the effort.

A rare error from Da Re allowed Ulster another window and this time they took it when Barrett was driven over for his second, Doak again converting to cut Zebre’s lead to a point but with four minutes remaining.

However, they failed to make any further progress and the Italians celebrated a completely unforeseen victory.