Leinster move up in gear in second half to earn bonus-point win in Parma

Zebre Parma 7

Leinster 31

LEINSTER CONSOLIDATED THEIR position atop the URC table with a bonus-point victory over Zebre at Lanfranchi Stadium.

First-half tries by Rob Russell and debutant Andrew Osborne, and further crossings in the second by Luke McGrath, Scott Penny and Russell again, kept Leo Cullen’s side out of reach of Glasgow and the Bulls with six regular-season games remaining.

Zebre, who had won just one of their 11 league games to this point and who have never beaten Leinster, played their part in a highly competitive first half but the visitors’ superior quality was glaring as they turned the screw in the third quarter and ultimately cantered to a 24-point win in Parma.

Leo Cullen was forced into a late change before kick-off, with Brian Deeny replacing Jason Jenkins in the second row and Conor Ó Tighearnaigh becoming the fifth former Ireland U20 to make Leinster’s bench alongside Diarmuid Mangan, Fintan Gunne, Sam Prendergast and Henry McErlean.

The first half was all about Leinster’s starting wide men, however: Rob Russell opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he burned through a hole in the Zebre defence caused by a Ross Byrne decoy as part of a brilliant strike play. Russell collected an inside ball from Liam Turner on the Italians’ 10 before scorching home, declining the support of Luke McGrath by his side.

Byrne converted for 7-0.

Zebre then took advantage of a Turner sin-binning, however, and they pulled level on 25 minutes. It was a picturesque score as out-half Geronimo Prisciantelli cross-field kicked to right wing Scott Gregory, and the former All Black popped back inside for fullback Jacopo Trulla to finish.

Prisciantelli converted from the right to level proceedings.

Leinster retook the lead just five minutes later, however: Luke McGrath attacked blind off a static maul in the Zebre 22′ and Ross Byrne popped to debutant Andrew Osborne on the left edge. Osborne, the younger brother of centre Jamie, chipped ahead deftly with his left foot and collected on the flipside to dot down for his maiden Leinster try.

Byrne, again, added the extras, this time from the left.

Leinster took a 14-7 lead into the sheds after a competitive opening 40.

They stretched that advantage almost straight after the restart.

A powerful carry by former Ireland U20 Henry McErlean off the bench was complemented by Max Deegan, who took contact and offloaded over the top to Luke McGrath who had the simple task of diving over the paint to take his career-long points tally for Leinster to 250.

Byrne, from the right-hand touchline, missed his first kick of the night but Leinster had breathing space at 19-7.

Captain Scott Penny crossed soon afterwards for his 33rd Leinster try, sealing the bonus point under the posts after a sharp Turner break took him to within five of the Zebre line. Byrne chipped over for 26-7.

Penny then thwarted an opportunity for the hosts on the hour mark, winning a jackal penalty inches short of his own line to effectively kill the game.

Half-backs Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast were introduced ahead of the next play. They didn’t get much of an opportunity to leave their own imprints on the game as Leinster absorbed Zebre pressure throughout the final quarter, but Gunne did zip a skip pass out to John McKee who fed Rob Russell for the right wing’s second try, and Leinster’s fifth, as the eastern province put the cherry on top.

Predergast hit the post with his touchline conversion from the right, but Leinster will carry some fine form into next week’s clash with the now second-placed Bulls, who picked up maximum points away to the Dragons to overtake Glasgow and keep pace with the leaders.

Scorers for Zebre: Tries: Jacopo Trulla. Cons: Geronimo Prisciantelli (1/1)

Scorers for Leinster: Tries: Rob Russell (2), Andrew Osborne, Luke McGrath, Scott Penny. Cons: Ross Byrne (3/4).

Zebre Parma: Jacopo Trulla; Scott Gregory, Luca Morisi, Fetuli Paea, Simone Gesi; Geronimo Prisciantelli, Gonzalo Garcia; Muhamed Hasa, Giampietro Ribaldi, Juan Pitinari; David Sisi, Leonard Krumov; Davide Ruggeri, Iacopo Bianchi, Giovanni Licata (capt)

Replacements: Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, Luca Rizzoli, Riccardo Genovese, Matteo Canali, Josh Kaifa, Alessandro Fusco, Damiano Mazza, Pierre Bruno

Leinster: Ciarán Frawley; Rob Russell, Liam Turner, Jamie Osborne, Andrew Osborne; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Ed Byrne, Lee Barron, Thomas Clarkson; Ross Molony, Brian Deeny; Will Connors, Scott Penny (capt), Max Deegan.

Replacements: John McKee, Michael Milne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Conor Ó Tighearnaigh, Diarmuid Mangan, Fintan Gunne, Sam Prendergast, Henry McErlean.

Referee: Morne Ferreira (SARU)