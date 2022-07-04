Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 4 July 2022
Zhou Guanyu set to return at Austrian Grand Prix just days after horror crash

The Chinese driver emerged unscathed from the frightening collision at Silverstone yesterday.

By Press Association Monday 4 Jul 2022
Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu slides towards the barrier after a collision at the start of Sunday's race.
Image: PA
ZHOU GUANYU IS set to return to his Alfa Romeo cockpit at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix – just five days after he was involved in one of the most spectacular crashes in recent memory.

The 23-year-old Chinese rookie revealed he is “keener than ever” to get back behind the wheel of his Formula One machine after he emerged unscathed from a horrendous opening-corner accident at Silverstone.

Zhou ended up trapped between a steel barrier and metal catch fencing after he was flipped upside down and out of control at 160mph.

But after he was extracted from his wrecked car, and taken to the on-track medical centre, Zhou was declared medically fit by the FIA. It is not anticipated that he will have to undergo any additional tests to prove he is ready to race next weekend.

“Hi everyone and thank you for all the kind messages,” tweeted Zhou on Monday. “I want to to thank the marshals and the medical team at Silverstone – they were really fantastic.

I’m keener than ever to get back on track. See you guys in Austria.”

Numerous videos posted to social media by shocked fans in the Abbey grandstand captured the full force of the jaw-dropping accident.

Zhou’s shunt marked an explosive start to the Silverstone race which also saw five people storm the track. It is understood the protesters, from the Just Stop Oil group, were regular ticket holders.

Former England striker Gary Lineker sided with the climate activists, who were detained by police, tweeting: “If it’s not already too late, history will look back very favourably on these people.”

But Sky F1 pundit, and former driver, Martin Brundle took umbrage with Lineker’s tweet, replying: “Gary please don’t encourage this reckless behaviour.

“They’d have been sliced into 100 pieces and fans, marshals and drivers were wholly at risk of injury and death. We already had one lucky escape.

“I totally 100% support freedom of speech and opinion, but do it responsibly.”

