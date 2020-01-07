This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zidane backs struggling €70 million striker to shine

Luka Jovic has had a difficult time since joining Real Madrid last June.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 10:39 PM
5 minutes ago 249 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4957385
Luka Jovic (file pic).
Luka Jovic (file pic).
Luka Jovic (file pic).

ZINEDINE ZIDANE described Luka Jovic as the future of Real Madrid ahead of what is likely to be an important test for the striker in the Supercopa de Espana.

With Karim Benzema injured and Gareth Bale ill, Jovic is expected to lead the Madrid attack in Wednesday’s semi-final against Valencia in Jeddah.

It could be a key step for the 22-year-old, who has struggled for regular first-team football since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported €70 million (£62m/$79m) fee last June.

Jovic has started just four competitive matches under Zidane, with his only goal coming in the 5-0 La Liga win over Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu on 30 October.

Zidane has been reported to be unconvinced by Jovic’s potential but, speaking on Tuesday, the Madrid head coach made it clear that is not the case.

“The feelings are good, despite the absences. There’s a very big squad and the rest are here to respond,” he told reporters.

Jovic is an obvious option. He is the future. He has to be calm. He is learning.

“He’s a boy who wants to learn a lot. He’s very good. He’ll get a lot of goals. We’ve backed him and you have to be calm with him.”

Madrid ended a run of three consecutive draws, which included a trip to Valencia that finished 1-1, with a 3-0 win at Getafe prior to heading out to Saudi Arabia for the first expanded Supercopa tournament.

Zidane’s men are on a 14-match unbeaten streak and have kept clean sheets in four of their past six games in all competitions.

The former France star says their improvement in defence makes them a formidable opponent given their consistent threat in attack.

“We adapt to everything and now we’re here to play a Supercopa match,” he said.

Every game is different. Valencia also have absences. Our mentality doesn’t change at all. We’re happy to be able to play in this competition.

“In order to attack well, you have to defend well, and that’s what we’re doing. If we’re strong at the back and we don’t let in many goals, we have the quality to cause problems for any opposition.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie