This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 11 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I don't want to answer' - Zidane refuses to comment on Bale's Real Madrid future

The 29-year-old was left out of the squad for their clash with Villarreal but his agent says he wants to stay in the Spanish capital.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 May 2019, 2:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,726 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4630016
There is speculation that Bale could be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
There is speculation that Bale could be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.
There is speculation that Bale could be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ZINEDINE ZIDANE CONFIRMED he has held talks with Gareth Bale over his Real Madrid future, but is refusing to be drawn into a public war of words with the forward’s agent Jonathan Barnett.

Bale was left out of Madrid’s squad for last weekend’s 3-2 win against Villarreal, amid growing speculation that he could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

But the 29-year-old’s agent revealed in an interview earlier this week that his client wants to stay in the Spanish capital and is happy to see out the remaining three years of his contract, even if he is not part of his manager’s plans.

Zidane refused to comment during Saturday’s news conference, although he did indicate that conversations have taken place with the player.

“No, I don’t want to answer. I’m the coach of Real Madrid and [Barnett] does his job,” he said. 

I have to think about the game, playing well, that’s what worries me. I won’t tell you anything about [the conversation]. Private conversations are private. 

“It’s what I have to do with all of the players, but it stays internal. With the players I talk about other things, not just their futures.” 

Bale is one of several first-team players facing an uncertain future at Madrid, with Zidane expected to be heavily backed to freshen up his stale squad ahead of next season.

And the Frenchman, who returned for a second spell in charge two months ago, is looking forward to a brighter future for the Spanish giants following a disappointing campaign this time around.

“Is it exciting? Yes, and for me more than anyone. I have to tell people as the coach that we will always think about doing things well,” he said. 

“We’ve won a lot and that will continue. The history of this club will always keep growing. As a coach I say that next year we will have hope to win many things, we will give our all in our work, win because of that work; you have to work a lot and well.

“We will do all we can because the fans are proud of their team.” 

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been repeatedly linked with a switch to the Bernabeu in recent months, but Zidane once more refused to be drawn on the possibility of a big-money move.

“It’s not just me that likes him, everyone likes good players,” Zidane said. “He’s a Manchester United player and I won’t talk to you about opposition players.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie