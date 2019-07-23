This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Zidane claims Bale 'didn't want to play' as Real Madrid transfer drama continues

The manager has denied disrespecting the winger.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 8:12 AM
55 minutes ago 1,878 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4735434
Is it the end of the road for the Welshman in the Spanish capital?
ZINEDINE ZIDANE INSISTS he did not disrespect Gareth Bale when he said it would be good if he left Real Madrid sooner rather than later.

Zidane caused a stir when he stated last weekend that he hoped Wales star Bale would leave the La Liga club soon, adding: “It would be best for everyone.”

Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, branded the Madrid head coach “a disgrace” for his remarks, as talk of an imminent move to the Chinese Super League gathered pace.

Zidane has now hit back at such suggestions and claims Bale himself declined to play in the 3-1 International Champions Cup defeat to Bayern Munich on Sunday because the club was trying to arrange his transfer.

“I’ll try to be very clear with this, with Gareth,” he told a news conference yesterday.

“Firstly, I have not disrespected anyone, least of all a player because I always said the same thing, that players are the most important thing and every time there is a player here I am always with them.

“Secondly, I said the club was trying to get him out. Period.

“Thirdly, the other day Gareth didn’t play because he didn’t want to. He said the club was trying to negotiate his departure he and didn’t want to play because of that.

“So far, Bale hasn’t asked not to play tomorrow.

When the subject of Bale was brought up again, he said: “You keep asking about this situation. Nothing will change today – he’s going to go and train now. The club is doing what it has to do.

“He will train normally, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

Bale has been linked with Chinese Super League clubs Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan, who are reportedly considering offering wages of £1million per week. Madrid face Arsenal in Maryland today.

