This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'How many do Barcelona have?' - Zidane takes dig at rivals over La Liga titles

The Real Madrid boss says the domestic league will be his side’s ‘first objective’ next season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 2:08 PM
40 minutes ago 2,062 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4604905
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.
Image: Denis Doyle
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.
Image: Denis Doyle

ZINEDINE ZIDANE MAINTAINS Real Madrid are still the most prestigious team in La Liga, regardless of Barcelona’s imminent title win this season.

Madrid have won the title 33 times in their history, more than any side in the history of the Spanish top-flight. However, the capital club have fallen far behind their rivals this season.

Holding a 12-point lead over Atletico Madrid and a further four ahead of Real, Barcelona are edging closer to their 26th La Liga crown, which will be their fourth in the last five years.

Although the Santiago Bernabeu outfit have failed to remain in contention for the domestic crown this term, they made history by winning the last three Champions League titles.

Zidane insists that while La Liga is the most important trophy Los Blancos can win, Barcelona’s recent dominance does nothing to diminish their status as the biggest in the division.

“La Liga is very important. It’s the daily objective,” he told reporters. “It’s going to be our first objective for the next season.

“We have 33 Liga titles. How many do Barcelona have? It’s true they are doing great in the last few years, and we have to recognise them, but in our history there are many more titles. For me it’s the most important title to fight for.”

Barcelona could potentially secure the title when they host Levante on Saturday evening.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie