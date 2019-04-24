'How many do Barcelona have?' - Zidane takes dig at rivals over La Liga titles

ZINEDINE ZIDANE MAINTAINS Real Madrid are still the most prestigious team in La Liga, regardless of Barcelona’s imminent title win this season.

Madrid have won the title 33 times in their history, more than any side in the history of the Spanish top-flight. However, the capital club have fallen far behind their rivals this season.

Holding a 12-point lead over Atletico Madrid and a further four ahead of Real, Barcelona are edging closer to their 26th La Liga crown, which will be their fourth in the last five years.

Although the Santiago Bernabeu outfit have failed to remain in contention for the domestic crown this term, they made history by winning the last three Champions League titles.

Zidane insists that while La Liga is the most important trophy Los Blancos can win, Barcelona’s recent dominance does nothing to diminish their status as the biggest in the division.

“La Liga is very important. It’s the daily objective,” he told reporters. “It’s going to be our first objective for the next season.

“We have 33 Liga titles. How many do Barcelona have? It’s true they are doing great in the last few years, and we have to recognise them, but in our history there are many more titles. For me it’s the most important title to fight for.”

Barcelona could potentially secure the title when they host Levante on Saturday evening.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: