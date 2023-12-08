Ireland denied by Zimbabwe on the very last ball of T20I thriller

Ireland 147-8

Zimbabwe 148-9

Zimbabwe won by 1 wicket

IRELAND WERE STUNNED on the final ball as they lost in a grandstand finish to the opening match of their T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Ireland set their hosts a target of 147-8 under lights in Harare on Thursday, with captain Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie opening with a 44-run partnership.

But Ireland’s middle order found themselves under serious pressure, giving up six wickets in the space of seven overs with just 32 runs to show in return.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza led the hosts’ response with a brilliant 65 before Mark Adair finally removed him in the penultimate over — the wicket writing Adair into the history books as the first Irish player to take 100 wickets in T20I.

Raza’s dismissal left Zimbabwe still needing 11 runs from their last nine balls, and then nine from their final over.

But Richard Ngarava brought them to the brink with a four before, with the final ball, Blessing Muzarabani added the final two runs needed for victory.

The second match in the three-match series takes place on Saturday at 11am (Irish time).