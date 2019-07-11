This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Zinedine Zidane's son relishing loan move away from Real Madrid

Goalkeeper Luca has found playing time hard to come by in the Spanish capital.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 11:59 PM
31 minutes ago 307 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4721405
Luca Zidane (file pic).
Luca Zidane (file pic).
Luca Zidane (file pic).

LUCA ZIDANE EXPECTS time away from Real Madrid to aid his development as he embarks upon a season-long loan at Racing Santander.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper made the move on Tuesday after losing sight of a first-team spot under father and head coach Zinedine.

Thibaut Courtois will be the Spanish capital club’s first-choice shot-stopper in the new season, with Keylor Navas reportedly encouraged to find a new club ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

And with youngster Andriy Lunin having returned from a loan spell at Leganes, Zidane has opted to ply his trade elsewhere in search of regular playing time rather than continue to ride the bench at the 13-time Champions League winning club.

Racing will compete in Spain’s second tier after winning promotion last season and the 21-year-old thinks venturing outside the capital could kick-start his career.

“I want to grow as a footballer at a historic club,” Zizou’s second of four sons told reporters after the move was announced.

“I couldn’t be happier or more excited about this new chapter I’m starting.

It’s going to be good for me to leave Real Madrid [the club] and Madrid [the city], to get to know a new team and a new place.

“Every day I will seek to improve, to grow, to take steps forward and I think Racing is the best possible place to do that.”

Born in Marseille, Luca came through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, first joining Madrid’s youth side back in 2004.

Playing for the Castilla side, the ‘keeper made 49 appearances in Segunda Division B and has been around some of football’s greats as he moved up through the club’s academy system.

Zidane made one senior appearance for Madrid last season, starting in a 3-2 win over Huesca in March, and two first-team appearances in total.

A former youth international, Zidane represented France from their U16 side all the way through to U20 level.

Racing will kick off their Segunda Division campaign with home clash against fellow former La Liga side Malaga on 17 July at Campos de Sport de El Sardinero.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

