New Orleans give away 4th pick in NBA Draft, but secure big target Zion

THE NEW ORLEANS Pelicans made the exceptionally talented Zion Williamson the number one pick in the NBA Draft last night.

The 6′ 7″, 285lb (129 kg) Williamson sat with his mother as he heard his name called at New York’s Barclays Center arena.

Wearing a white suit with echoes of LeBron James, Williamson was the stand-out prospect of this Draft class and any destination other than the Pelicans would have been an enormous shock.

The New Orleans side are now poised to become a dynamic, youthful attacking presence in the western conference after their decision to trade Anthony Davis to the LA Lakers landed them with a cache of players.

Last night’s fourth pick was also sent their way in the Davis trade, but they subsequently flipped that right to the Atlanta Hawks, who selected De’Andre Hunter, in exchange for three further first round picks – eighth, 17th and 35th.

Murray State’s Ja Morant was selected second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies, while the New York Knicks made Canadian forward RJ Barrett the third pick.

Williamson, who turns 19 on July 6, played one season at Duke where he averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 33 games. He added 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game and was the consensus National Player of the Year.

“I didn’t think I would be in this position,” Williamson said. “I wouldn’t be here without my mom. I just want to thank her. She put her dreams aside for mine.”

“Can’t wait to get started in the Big Easy… Ready to help build something special”, he posted later on Twitter.

Zion Williamson, not yet 19 and this year's top NBA Draft pick. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Grizzlies took point guard and playmaker Morant second as they try to build a five man core unit that will get them out of the cellar in the Western Conference.

Morant, a solid three-point shooter, led his college to the second round of the NCAA playoff tournament, averaging 24.5 points and 10.0 assists per game.

“It feels good to be able to accomplish my dream,” Morant said. “I believe in myself and I had the right people around me, like my family.”

Morant joins a Memphis club that on Tuesday agreed to trade point guard Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz for forwards Jae Crowder and Kyle Korver, last night’s 23rd pick and a future first-round pick.

Ja Morant walks to the stage after being picked second. Source: Julio Cortez

Barrett, of Toronto, is expected to thrive on the big stage in New York.

“I have given this game all I got… and I am just ready for this,” Barrett, who also passed through Duke, said. “I am thankful I get to represent my country because that’s what made me. It’s great to be on this stage.”

Rui Hachimura becomes the first Japanese player selected in the first round after being chosen ninth overall by the Washington Wizards.

The 6′ 9″ prospect will become just the third from Japan to play in the NBA, joining, Yuta Tabuse (Phoenix Suns) and Yuta Watanabe (Memphis Grizzlies).

Top 10 2019 NBA Draft picks (see full list here)

1. Zion Williamson, Pelicans

2. Ja Morant, Grizzlies

3. RJ Barrett, Knicks

4. De’ Andre Hunter, Hawks (via Lakers and Pelicans)

5. Darius Garland, Cavaliers

6. Jarrett Culver, Timberwolves (via Suns)

7. Coby White, Bulls

8. Jaxon Hayes, Pelicans (via Hawks)

9. Rui Hachimura, Wizards

10. Cameron Johnson, Suns (via Timberwolves)