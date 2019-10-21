This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Young Pelicans star Zion Williamson out for up to eight weeks following knee surgery

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that Williamson, the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, had knee surgery on Monday.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Oct 2019, 10:57 PM
ZION WILLIAMSON IS expected to miss six-to-eight weeks after undergoing knee surgery on Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans have announced. 

New Orleans said the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft had an arthroscopic procedure to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee. 

Williamson missed last Friday’s preseason finale against the New York Knicks due to “right knee soreness”.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters the team believes Williamson hurt his knee earlier this month against the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson averaged 23.3 points in four preseason games.

