This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 29 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Ibrahimovic wants to play for Boca Juniors and we are in a position to bring him in' - Club director

Jorge Anro believes the LA Galaxy star is ready to join the Argentine club.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 3:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,584 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4829829
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent has spent the last 18 months in the MLS.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent has spent the last 18 months in the MLS.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent has spent the last 18 months in the MLS.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC WANTS to join Boca Juniors and the move could still happen, according to one of the club’s directors.

The LA Galaxy star’s agent, Mino Raiola, recently rubbished rumours he was attempting to arrange a transfer for the well-travelled 37-year-old.

But Boca board member Jorge Anro claims Ibrahimovic’s interest in a move to the Bombonera is real and insists a deal remains a possibility.

The former Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United striker has spent the past 18 months in the United States, scoring 50 MLS goals.

It is true that Ibrahimovic wants to play for Boca and it is true that we are in a position to bring him in,” Anro told Mundo Boca Radio, as quoted by AS.

“The club is in a very good moment institutionally. It is so good financially that it can afford those luxuries.

“We would be able to pay Zlatan’s contract.”

Boca made a splash in July when they lured Roma great Daniele De Rossi to Buenos Aires on a free transfer.

Ibrahimovic is contracted to Galaxy for the rest of the 2019 MLS season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie