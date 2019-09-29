'Ibrahimovic wants to play for Boca Juniors and we are in a position to bring him in' - Club director

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent has spent the last 18 months in the MLS.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC WANTS to join Boca Juniors and the move could still happen, according to one of the club’s directors.

The LA Galaxy star’s agent, Mino Raiola, recently rubbished rumours he was attempting to arrange a transfer for the well-travelled 37-year-old.

But Boca board member Jorge Anro claims Ibrahimovic’s interest in a move to the Bombonera is real and insists a deal remains a possibility.

The former Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United striker has spent the past 18 months in the United States, scoring 50 MLS goals.

It is true that Ibrahimovic wants to play for Boca and it is true that we are in a position to bring him in,” Anro told Mundo Boca Radio, as quoted by AS.

“The club is in a very good moment institutionally. It is so good financially that it can afford those luxuries.

“We would be able to pay Zlatan’s contract.”

Boca made a splash in July when they lured Roma great Daniele De Rossi to Buenos Aires on a free transfer.

Ibrahimovic is contracted to Galaxy for the rest of the 2019 MLS season.

