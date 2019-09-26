This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal helps LA Galaxy clinch play-off spot

The Swede scored and provided an assist as his Los Angeles outfit secured a place in the MLS play-offs.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 9:12 AM
LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC HELPED LA Galaxy clinch their spot in the MLS play-offs, while New York City thrashed Atlanta United.

Ibrahimovic scored and provided an assist as the Galaxy edged Real Salt Lake 2-1 in Utah for their third consecutive win.

The striker flicked on a header that Cristian Pavon ran onto and finished for the 50th-minute opener.

Pavon returned the favour 30 minutes later, laying off for Ibrahimovic to side-foot home from inside the area for his 28th MLS goal of the season.

Nedum Onuoha pulled a goal back late for Real Salt Lake, but Galaxy held on to climb into third in the Western Conference.

Source: Major League Soccer/YouTube

Alexandru Mitrita inspired New York City to a 4-1 win over Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium as they retained their six-point lead atop the Eastern Conference.

Mitrita opened the scoring from the edge of the area in the 14th minute before netting his second with an effort off the post.

The Romania international completed his hat-trick in the 34th minute, tapping away a rebound after a Brad Guzan save.

City’s Maximiliano Moralez missed a first-half penalty while Pity Martinez struck from the spot for Atlanta – who were without injured star Josef Martinez – before Heber’s late sealer.

Minnesota United came from behind to beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 and secure their spot in the play-offs.

Carlos Vela scored a penalty in Los Angeles FC’s 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo, New England Revolution rallied to draw 2-2 with the Portland Timbers and Philadelphia Union recorded a 2-1 victory against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The42 Team

