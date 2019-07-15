This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at potential Ajax return

The Swede believes he could become a director at the club, insisting he would be a better fit for the role than anyone else.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Jul 2019, 1:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,411 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4725233
Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action for LA Galaxy.
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC IS open to returning to Ajax as a director, bullishly claiming he would do a better job than anyone holding such positions at the Eredivisie club.

Ibrahimovic spent three seasons at Ajax from 2001 to 2004, winning two Eredivisie titles and the KNVB Beker before leaving for Juventus.

A player set to take a similar route is Matthijs de Ligt, who is reportedly on the verge of securing a big-money switch to the Serie A champions, as Ajax undergo another squad overhaul following their spectacular run in the Champions League last term.

De Ligt’s imminent departure comes on the back of Frenkie de Jong leaving for Barcelona, while Hakim Ziyech and David Neres are two other stars who have been linked with moves away from the club.

But Ibrahimovic thinks he could find his way back to Amsterdam to take up a role after he retires, suggesting he could take last term’s Champions League semi-finalists to new heights.

“Normally I don’t return to clubs where I have already played, but maybe after my career I can become a director at Ajax,” he told De Telegraaf. “Then I would do a better job than anyone who is sitting there now.

Ajax is still my club in the Netherlands and I am proud to have been part of it, especially when I see how they present themselves in Europe.

“They have done what nobody expected and produce players that they are used to producing. It’s wonderful to see.”

Ajax’s director of football is Marc Overmars, while former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is the club’s chief executive officer.

Ibrahimovic is in his second season at MLS side LA Galaxy, having joined from United in 2018.

