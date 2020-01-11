This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspires Milan on first start

His team won and scored for the first time in four Serie A matches.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 Jan 2020, 4:23 PM
33 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4962215
Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic impressed against Cagliari.
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC inspired Milan to victory on his first start since returning to the club, netting in a 2-0 Serie A win at Cagliari.

With Milan having gone three straight games without scoring, the 38-year-old netted the decisive second goal with an excellent finish after 64 minutes.

The visitors had moved ahead on Saturday through Rafael Leao’s deflected effort, his first goal since September, which arrived just 32 seconds after the restart.

Cagliari remain sixth in the table but have lost four straight Serie A matches and are on their worst run since October 2017.

The only chance in a quiet first half hour was Theo Hernandez’s shot from a tight angle that was saved by the legs of Robin Olsen.

Milan almost broke through when Ibrahimovic’s header was touched onto the upright by Olsen and they came close again from the resulting corner, which was flicked on by Alessio Romagnoli to a stretching Leao, who could not convert at the far post.

Cagliari rarely threatened but an audacious Nahitan Nandez lob from the right touchline had to be saved by a back-tracking Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Milan made an ideal start to the second half when Samu Castillejo’s lofted pass found Leao, who controlled neatly before seeing his shot deflect off defender Fabio Pisacane and loop in over a helpless Olsen.

Midway through the half, Ibrahimovic sealed victory as he swept a first-time, left-footed effort into the far corner from 12 yards after latching on to Hernandez’s delivery from the left.

Ibrahimovic thought he had a second late on but was denied by an offside flag having headed in a cross from Ismael Bennacer, Donnarumma not having a save to make in the closing stages as Milan held on comfortably.

