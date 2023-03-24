Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes history for Sweden, Man United star hits brace

Updated at 22.56

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC, the 41-year-old Swedish striker, on Friday became the oldest player to feature in a European championship qualifier.

Ibrahimovic set the landmark when he came on as a 73rd-minute substitute in the Euro 2024 group game against Belgium in Solna.

At 41 years, five months and 21 days, he is now ahead of former Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff, who played against Sweden on May 29, 1983, at 41 years, three months and one day.

AC Milan’s Ibrahimovic last weekend became the oldest player to score a goal in Serie A history.

Earlier this week, he insisted he wants to play at the Euro finals in Germany next year when he will be 42 and the oldest player to ever participate in the tournament.

However, it was a night to forget for Ibrahimovic’s Sweden — Romelu Lukaku hit a hat-trick against them as Belgium put their World Cup woes behind them with a comfortable 3-0 win away.

They were kept off the top of their group by Austria, for whom Manchester United’s Marcel Sabitzer scored twice in a 4-1 triumph against Azerbaijan.

The Czech Republic won their opening game 3-1 against Poland in Prague, scoring twice in the first three minutes to take pole position in the group, while Moldova and the Faroe Islands played out a 1-1 draw in Chisinau.

Dusan Tadic and Dusan Vlahovic scored goals in either half to set Serbia on their way to a 2-0 win at home to Lithuania. In the same group, Bulgaria went down 1-0 at home against Balkan neighbours Montenegro.

Results in Euro 2024 qualifying on Friday:

Group B

France 4 (Griezmann 2, Upamecano 8, Mbappe 21, 88) Netherlands 0

Gibraltar 0 Greece 3 (Masouras 11, Siopis 45, Bakasetas 58)

Group E

Czech Republic 3 (Krejci 1, Cvancara 3, Kuchta 64) Poland 1 (Szymanski 87)

Moldova 1 (Nicolaescu 87-pen) Faroe Islands 1 (Mikkelsen 27)

Group F

Sweden 0 Belgium 3 (Lukaku 35, 49, 83)

Austria 4 (Sabitzer 28, 50, Gregoritsch 29, Baumgartner 69) Azerbaijan 1 (Makhmudov 64)

Group G

Bulgaria 0 Montenegro 1 (N. Krstovic 70)

Serbia 2 (Tadic 16, Vlahovic 53) Lithuania 0