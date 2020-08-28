This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 28 August, 2020
Zlatan Ibrahimovic to sign new €7 million deal - reports

The Swedish star looks set to stay with AC Milan for another season.

By AFP Friday 28 Aug 2020, 5:41 PM
59 minutes ago 2,425 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5189410
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan (file pic).
Image: Fabrizio Carabelli
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan (file pic).
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan (file pic).
Image: Fabrizio Carabelli

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC will remain at AC Milan next season having reached agreement on a new deal reportedly worth €7 million without bonuses, according to multiple reports in Italy on Friday.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 39 in October, on Friday posted a photo of himself on social media wearing an AC Milan jersey with the number 11 written over the 21, and his arms wide: “As I said, I’m just warming up”.

The Swedish forward also posted a photo showing him lying relaxing with the caption “The quiet before the storm”.

Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Ibrahimovic was expected back in Milan ahead of the new season on 29 August, the same day he first joined the club back in 2010.

Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan in January on a six-month contract after leaving Los Angeles Galaxy, on a deal worth €3.5 million with the option for an additional season.

The former Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona player had a big impact, scoring 11 goals in 20 games.

“I think that we can all see that Ibra has played an important part in our season and our growth,” AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis said this week.

We are doing everything we can to see that this can continue.”

The former seven-time European champions moved up from 11th on his arrival to sixth, finishing the league season on a 12-game unbeaten run.

Ibrahimovic helped AC Milan to the last of their 18 Serie A titles in 2011.

He also won three league titles with Inter Milan and two with Juventus which were both revoked because of the ‘Calciopoli’ match-fixing scandal.

The Italian season kicks off again on 19 September.

AFP

